Wilder keen on AJ showdown after Breazeale KO

Deontay Wilder has set his sights on Anthony Joshua after defending his world title with a brutal first-round knockout of Dominic Breazeale in New York.

The American sent Breazeale crashing to the canvas with a steamroller right hand just two minutes and 17 seconds into the opener at the Barclays Center.

Wilder, who drew with Tyson Fury in his last fight in December, and unbeaten WBO, WBA and IBF champion Joshua have struggled to agree terms on a bout in the past.

But Wilder is adamant they will come face to face in the ring, telling Sky Sports: "It will happen. I believe in all my heart it will happen. I don’t want this to be a (Lennox) Lewis and (Riddick) Bowe situation. The heavyweight division is so lit right now, it’s so on fire now, and I have an obligation to give the fans what they want. I always say how we can try, but it is going to come back around.”

“And the next time it does, the discussion, the deal that  Joshua and I are trying to make, then I think something is going to get done. Like I tell people, I just want them to have patience, and comes patience comes time. Let us have moments and let us do what we do. When things go silent, that’s when the magic happens.”

Wilder also believes a rematch with Fury is on the cards. Despite two knockdowns, many felt Fury had outboxed Wilder only for the fight to end in a controversial draw.

“The rematch will happen; like all these other fights will happen,” he said. “The great thing is all these fights are in discussion. The big fights will happen.”

by PRESS ASSOCIATION
Sports
19 May 2019 - 13:16

