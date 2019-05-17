8,000 fans expected for Kenya cup final in Kakamega

8000 fans are expected for the eagerly anticipated Kenya cup final pitting Kabras and KCB slated for the Kakamega showground today.

Kabras RFC chairman Phillip Jalango said preparations for the final are complete with entry being free for the biggest game of the rugby calendar.

Last week's Kenya cup semifinal between Kabras and Mwamba at the same venue attracted 5000 fans.

Fans are expected from Kakemega, Kisumu, Vihiga and Nairobi for the highly anticipated clash

Top guests expected for the final will include Hassan Nur Hassan, Chief Administrative Secretary at the Ministry of Sports, Culture and Heritage, Kenya Rugby Union chairman Oduor Gangla and Kakamega senator Cleophas Malala amongst others.

Jalango said it was key to have free entry because Kabras is a community club “ We are giving back to the community as thy have supported us for the since the formation of this team five years ago” added Jalango

The organisers have also erected 13 temporary stands to enable the fans to watch the game in comfort, away from the rains if the heavens open.

“The temporary stands will accommodate an estimated 3,000 fans,” said Jalang’o. National Police Service, National Youth Service and guards from private security companies will provide security. Homeboyz Entertainment will provide the music with performances also from traditional dancers.