NCPB keen to add Super Cup to national title

The event brings together the top six teams in the men’s category as well as four in the women's category

In Summary

• Team manager Edina Kasandi says training is going on well and the players are upbeat ahead of the event.

• NCPB won the national title in March and headline Pool A alongside bitter rivals Kenya Defence Forces and fast-rising Rangers.

NCPB's Elvin Otieno (R) tackles Martin Ngugi of Black Mamba during their league match at Kaloleni on March 3
NCPB's Elvin Otieno (R) tackles Martin Ngugi of Black Mamba during their league match at Kaloleni on March 3
Image: /ERICK BARASA

National Cereals and Produce Board men’s team are keen to add the Super Cup title to the national crown they won in March.

NCPB were bundled out in the semi-finals of the Super Cup last year.

The event, set for the end of this month at a yet to be decided venue,  brings together the top six teams in the men’s category as well as four in the women's category at the conclusion of the Kenya  Handball Federation national league.

NCPB headline Pool 'A' alongside bitter rivals Kenya Defence Forces and fast-rising Rangers, while Pool 'B' features Strathmore University, Black Mamba and Tigers.

Team manager Edina Kasandi said their training is going on well and the players are upbeat ahead of the event. Kasandi noted they have worthy opponents in the pool, whom they respect but not fear.

“The match between KDF and Cereals has always been interesting, tough and a joy to watch. But with the effort we are putting in training, I know we have the capacity to emerge top in the group and proceed to the semi-final,” said the former national team player.

“Last year we were bundled out of the competition in the semis by Strathmore and we don’t want to go the same route. We are the national champions and we want to complete the season by winning the event.”

The ladies event will attract back-to-back champions Nairobi Queens, NCPB, Ulinzi Sharks and Mt Kenya University-Thika.

KHF fixture secretary Charles Omondi said: “We want to hold the event at the end of the month but we are yet to settle on the venue. Hopefully, the event will be played at Nyayo Stadium, but if not then  it will be held at the Kaloleni grounds."

by AGNES MAKHANDIA Sports Writer
Sports
16 May 2019 - 05:00

