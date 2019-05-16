Mulembe take on Great Rift, Sweet Banana, Sunset in Inter-County Challenge

The next round of the Inter-County Golf Challenge will take place at the Par 72 Thika Greens Resort this Saturday.

The weekend action has attracted teams from the Sunset Golfing Society led by their captain Sylvester Odhiambo; Sweet Banana captained by Kepha Bosire and the Great Rift team to be skippered by James Mbuthia.

The other team in the mix will be Mulembe group which will be spearheaded by Fred Ikana. The Sunset Team comprises of Kisumu, Siaya, Homabay and Migori counties. Sweet Banana has Kisii and Nyamira Counties while Mulembe Team is made up of Bungoma, Vihiga, Busia and Kakamega counties.

The Great Rift team has Kericho, Trans Nzoia, Elgeyo Marakwet, Uasin Gishu and Nandi. Murang’a (Metumi) won the first round with a combined team of Nyandarua and Laikipia (Happy Valley) winning the second leg. The next winner will be known this Saturday when county troops tee off for the third leg.

The combined team of Laikipia and Nyandarua counties posted a total of 89 points to claim the third edition of the event at Thika Greens. Better known as the ‘Happy Valley’, Laikipia and Nyandarua team captained by Maina Ruga, defeated Nakuru by four points, while Machakos GC, represented by two other counties of Ukambani namely Kitui and Makueni finished third with 77 points. According to Thika Greens captain Patrick Karanja, plans are afoot to host the third event.

He said the best 10 golfers will get free medical checkups in India at Pratiksha Hospital, thanks to “Ponyea India Medicare” initiative and the free medical checkups. “We anticipate some good action this weekend with all county troops ready to rumble at the course, so thrills and spills are guaranteed,” Karanja said.