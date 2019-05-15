Cecafa U-20 women's provisional sqaud unveiled

Six players drawn from the Football Kenya Federation Women’s Premier League have been drafted in the 36-member provisional squad ahead of the Council for East and Central Africa Football Associations under 20 championships to be held in Kenya in July.

Nyuki trio of attacker Lenah Wanjala, midfielder Cynthia Malekwa and defender Esther Amakohe, midfielder Teresa Lundu and attacker Judith Atieno from Mathare United as well as Zetech Soccer Queens midfielder Lydia Akoth are among those called up.

The rest of the squad have been picked from the recently concluded Chapa Dimba na Dimba and secondary schools across the nation.

Those who have been drawn from the Chapa Dimba are St. Mary’s Ndovea’s Nuru Hensley, Bishop Njenga’s Lavenda Murumwa, Barcelona Ladies’ Jane Njeri, Kwale Girls’ Joy KingLady and Solwigidi’s Micky Khode. They were part of the Chapa Dimba All-Stars team which travelled to Spain.

They start training on Saturday at the Barclays Sports Club in Nairobi.

Provisional Squad

Goalkeepers: Stella Ahono (Bishop Njenga), Caroline Rufa (Nthiwa Queens), Micky Khode (Solwogidi), Phyllis Chemutai (Kitale Queens)

Defenders: Valentine Odeu (Wiyeta Girls), Sheila Kiprop (Wiyeta Girls), Esther Amakobe (Nyuki Starlets), Miriam Orapidi (Bishop Njenga), Dorcas Muronji (Bishop Njenga)

Midfielders: Teresia Lundu (Mathare United), Beverline Achieng (K’obala Mixed), Cynthia Matekwa (Nyuki Starlets), Diana Hashina (Acakoro), Diana Musilivi (Wiyeta Girls), Amina Waswa (Nyuki Starlets), Lavender Murumwa (Bishop Njenga), Lydia Akoth (Zetech Soccer Queens), Irene Atieno (Acakoro), Cynthia Libondo (Kitale Queens), Nuru Hensey (St. Mary’s Ndovea), Mercy Njeri (Bishop Njenga)

Attackers: Judith Atieno (Mathare United), Laventine Lihemo (Wiyeta Girls), Joy Kinglady (Kwale Girls), Lenah Wanjala (Nyuki Starlets), Ann Malumbi (Ibinzo Girls), Asher Achieng (K’obala Mixed), Violet Wanyonyi (Bishop Njenga), Jane Njeri (Barcelona Laikipia), Catherine Aringo (Kwale Ladies), Hamisi Joyce Lina (Changamwe Ladies), Claudia Kadenge (Itigo Girls), Daisy Chirchir (St. Mary’s Ndovea), Yvonne Ogada (NCEOD Queens), Lutomia Miriam (Barcelona Laikipia), Agnelita Marondo (Kitale Queens).