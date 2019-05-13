Pogba, Sanchez clash

Pogba and Sanchez ‘in rift over goal bonuses

In Summary

• The Manchester United duo are on lucrative contracts and are among the highest paid players at the club.

• Pogba racks up an extra £50,000 for each goal he scores and £20,000 for every assist.

Manchester United's Paul Pogba looks dejected after the match with Everton last month
Manchester United's Paul Pogba looks dejected after the match with Everton last month
Image: REUTERS

Paul Pogba and Alexis Sanchez are at the centre of a dressing room row over the huge amounts they are paid for scoring and setting up goals.

The Manchester United duo are on lucrative contracts and are among the highest paid players at the club.

Sanchez reportedly earns £500,000 a week while he picks up a staggering £75,000 for every goal he scores and an extra £25,000 for each assist he creates. Meanwhile, Pogba racks up an extra £50,000 for each goal he scores and £20,000 for every assist.

And while goal incentive schemes are normal at most clubs, the pay disparity that sets Pogba and Sanchez apart from the rest of the squad have created divisions in the locker room, according to The Sun.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is now facing a battle to get the players on the same page as the rifts continue off the pitch. The bonus wage scheme was brought in to lower the wage bill approximately three years ago but the plan appears to have backfired.

The goal-bonus scheme could also be the reason why Pogba and Sanchez squabbled over who would take a penalty against Leicester back in August.

A source told The Sun: “The real problem is the incentive plan. “It has caused a lot of animosities and is as responsible for the lack of the recent failure of team spirit as anything else.”

Both Pogba and Sanchez have been linked with moves away from Old Trafford this summer. Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing the World Cup winning-midfielder while Inter Milan could rescue the Chilean from his nightmare stint in the north west of England.

