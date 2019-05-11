Police seek to redeem themselves as they confront Greensharks

Former champions Kenya Police will be hoping to redeem themselves when they line up against Greensharks tomorrow in the ongoing Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) men’s Premier League at the City Park Stadium.

The law enforcers have of late become a pale shadow of themselves having recorded only one win from three matches and cross swords with a side that boast of three wins and one loss.

While Police will be out to win their second match and scale up the table standing, their opponents will be seeking to win the match and go joint top of the table with champions Butali Sugar Warriors if they win their match against United States International University (USIU ‘A’).

Greensharks coach Ben Owaga said it will be a tough match but remained optimistic of a good show. He said: “Police are a difficult side to face because they are strong and experienced.

However, we will give the match our best shot and hopefully, we will get the three points. The boys are well-prepared and I am looking forward to an entertaining match.”

Greensharks will do without the services of defender Daniel Bunyasi who is nursing an injury while Eugene Ochieng is suspended. Today, Butali have a chance to guard their unbeaten run when they face off with USIU ‘A’.

Butali top the standing with nine points from three matches. Butali coach Dennis Owoka said: “USIU has always been a difficult side but we remain hopeful ahead of the tie.”

In the women category, USIU take on Sailors today before confronting JKUAT tomorrow. In the men’s Super League, leaders Parkroad Badgers host Technical University of Kenya (TUK) as Mombasa Sports Club play Kenya College of Accounts University (KCAU).

Other matches on the card will see Kisumu Youngsters play Wazalendo Masters, Nakuru entertain Impala and Bungoma Farmers square it out with Wazalendo Masters.

In the ladies category, Multimedia University take on TUK, Orange Leonas play Nakuru before University of Nairobi (UON)take on TUK.

In the national league, University of Eldoret (UOE) face off with Gorillas today, Parkroad Tigers meet Karate as Bay Club take on Gorillas on Sunday.