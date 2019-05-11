Kisumu tactician counts on speed to drown Ushuru

National Super League leaders Kisumu All Stars coach Francis Oduor will be relying on the speed harboured by his young players to win when he confronts Ushuru today at the Moi Stadium, Kisumu.

Kisumu are seeking to extend their stay at the top of the log as well as open a four-point gap should their closest challenger Wazito falter. Oduor has pace within his players to count on in their search for the three points.

The former Kenyan international admitted that Ushuru have experienced players and the only way to overpower them is making good use of the pace of his young players.

With seven matches remaining, Oduor is hopeful a win today against the experienced tax men will psyche up his boys to hold on the top spot till they secure automatic promotion. The first leg between the two sides ended 1-1 at Ruaraka grounds

“It’s going to be a tough match but I am looking at using speed to get the three points. They have experienced players who have been in the league for long and the only way to beat them is by capitalising on our pace and endurance. We drew them in the first leg even though the officiating was poor and we must get the three points today to cement our stay at the top. If we can maintain a winning streak in the remaining matches, then we will be assured of plying our trade in the top flight next season.”

Meanwhile second placed Wazito will be hunting to topple Kisumu when they face Fortune Sacco at the Thika Stadium. Wazito have 63 points—one shy of Kisumu and are hoping that the latter will share spoils with Ushuru. The match will be preceded by the clash pitting Administration Police who are lined up to take on Kangemi All-Stars.

Sixth-placed FC Talanta travel to face St Joseph Youth at Afraha Stadium while Coast Stima host a resurgent Bidco United at the Mbaraki Stadium.

Kibera Black Stars will entertain Green Commandos at Hope Centre as former Kenya Premier League side Nairobi City Stars tackle promotion gunning Nairobi Stima at Camp Toyoyo.