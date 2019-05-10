KVF North Rift branch to host refs course ahead of Amaco event

Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) North Rift branch in collaboration with referees commission will hold a national referee Level One course on May 19-26 at the Eldoret Polytechnic grounds.

The participants are expected to part with Sh4,500 as participation fee in the week-long event that will precede the third leg of KVF League and the Amaco/ Paul Bitok International tournament at the same venue.

KVF referee commission chairman, Nicodemus Onsongo, said the course graduates will have a chance to officiate in the KVF Classic league and Amaco international tournament

The course comes after the Eastern branch successful held a national Level 2 coaching course at the Ithookwe Stadium in Kitui County last month.