Inter to offer Sanchez escape route from Manchester United

Inter will offer Alexis Sanchez an escape route from his Manchester United hell this summer. The Chilean winger has endured a torrid time at Old Trafford since joining on a swap deal from Arsenal in January 2018.

The 30-year-old has failed to live up to any expectations of him, scoring just one goal in 20 league appearances for the club this season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is desperate to get the forward off the books in a bid to free up wages, and according to Gazzetta dello Sport, the Milan outfit are keen to take him to the San Siro, with his agent already meeting with club representatives. The move would see Sanchez return to Serie A for the first time in eight years, having made a name for himself at Udinese.

He spent five years at the Italian outfit before earning a big move to Barcelona. It is set to be a busy summer at Inter, with star striker Mauro Icardi set to leave this summer. In a bid to fill the void left by the Argentinean, Inter will also target Roma forward Edin Dzeko to replace their No 9.

To further complicate matters, Inter Milan look set to appoint a new manager this summer with Luciano Spalletti expected to leave the San Siro at the end of the season.

Antonio Conte is the favourite to replace him at the Nerazzurri but Juventus and Roma also have uncertain managerial issues and are keen on the former Chelsea manager.