SportPesa, Hull City and FKF roll out coaching course

Football Kenya Federation has rolled out a three-day coaching workshop through a partnership between leading online betting company SportPesa and English second-tier side Hull City.

The course targets top performers from the Basic/Advanced coaching courses conducted by the Federation last year. Out of 50 shortlisted coaches, 10 were selected by the course’s main sponsors, SportPesa.

“Out of the CAF D License coaching courses we have been undertaking across the country, we decided to pick the top performers for this refresher course,” said FKF Education Officer David Ouma.

“Coaching education is a lifelong process and we believe that such partnerships will yield positive results especially at the grassroots level.”

FKF has in the meantime, lined up a series of trainings in the coming months, among them a CAF C License Courses.