New dates set for Nyanza secondary schools games

The Nyanza region secondary schools Term Two games have been pushed back from July to June.

Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association (KSSSA) Nyanza region secretary Tom Odhiambo said the changes were necessitated by the closure of the financial year on June 30.

Regionals will now be staged as from June 25 to 29 at Kisumu Boys High School. Kisumu Boys will also host nationals in August. “It was decided that we hold regionals before the closure of the financial year to avoid financial hiccups in July,” Odhiambo said.

According to Odhiambo, all counties should hold their championships by June 8 and County Games by May 30.

Last year, Ringa clinched the boys' Under-19 football title with Riyabu winning the U-16 title. Mogonga Mixed upset Sengera SDA to win the boys' volleyball title.

The two teams are expected to renew rivalry during the Kisii County champs. Nyakach are the defending champions of the girls' football after dethroning St Anne’s Sega last year.

Meanwhile, Kisii School indoor games open tournament will be held this weekend. According to the tournament coordinator, Edward Nyangoya, the event will feature badminton, table tennis, lawn tennis and Chess for both boys and girls.

The tourney has attracted schools, colleges and clubs and the registration fee is Sh300 per discipline. “Those willing to participate should register by Friday to allow us ample time to make the draws,” Nyangoya said.