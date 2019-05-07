Migne told to undertake video analysis of Stars’ opponents in Group C

As various football leagues globally stretch to their final rounds, Harambee Stars technical bench has been challenged to launch their preparations for the Africa Cup of Nations even before players are available for the camp set for Paris.

The Sebastien Migne-led bench has been advised to start preparations by undertaking video analysis of Kenya’s opponents in Group C for proper training when the team is named.

While Migne is understood to be waiting for the local tiers to come to a close so as to name the 26-man provisional squad, the Frenchman has been urged to start monitoring the three opponents style of play and prepare his charges accordingly once they hit camp.

According to former Kenyan international Titus Mulama, last minute rush by the national team and heading into matches without an idea of how opponents play has been a major undoing in the past and Migne should begin his work even before the players are available. Foreign-based players are expected to link up with the team in Paris.

The former Mathare United winger, who was part of the 2004 squad which played in the finals held in Tunisia, has called upon the bench to embrace technology in preparing the team rather than heading to the tournament armed with the usual style of play.

Mulama said: “Preparations should begin now even before the team is named. We already know our opponents in the preliminary round and the technical bench should be doing a video analysis of the teams so as to prepare the boys in accordance with the expectations. Modern football requires proper prior preparations and technology and the bench should be aware of how to counter their opponents before heading to camp.”

Mulama has also urged Migne to avoid ringing many unwanted changes to his preferred starting team before and during the tournament. Migne has demonstrated his faith with the team that beat Ghana during the qualifiers last year in Nairobi and has made little changes in the subsequent matches, a trend the former Sofapaka man wants him to maintain.

Mulama argues that the team called for duty during the qualifiers had gelled well and needed few additions and beefing and tipped them to overpower the duo of Senegal and Algeria who are favourites in Group C.

“It’s worth noting that the team will stay in Paris for weeks but the coach should avoid changing the winning team. The team which he assembled during the qualifiers has been doing good and the chemistry between the players is good. He needs to make few but quality additions when necessary. It’s not hard to get a point against Algeria or Senegal if we monitored them early and face them as a unit.”

Asked on the team’s chances of sailing to the knockout stages, the former KCB player who had more than 80 appearances in the national team during his heydays, said going by the preparations lined up for them the round of 16 was theirs to lose.

Mulama points at the Europe based camp, hefty allowances which are guaranteed and enough preparation time for the showpiece as indicators of a ready team. He provoked the players to deliver the elusive second round spot. Kenya has never progressed past the group stages in the four editions they have appeared.