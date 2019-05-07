Former Stars' captain dream of featuring in this year's Afcon ends prematurely

Gor Mahia have been dealt a major blow after Dennis Oliech was ruled out for the rest of the season after incurring an injury over the weekend against Western Stima.

Gor Mahia assistant coach Zedekiah 'Zico' Otieno admitted they will miss Oliech's services but exuded confidence that they will do their best to finish the journey.

"Oliech’s style of play is quite different from the rest and we hope Jacques Tuyisenge, Nicholas Kipkurui, Erisa Sekissambu and Francis Mustapha will rise to the occasion in the remaining seven matches," said Zico.

Oliech has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a fractured arm after landing awkwardly during an aerial tussle with a Western Stima player during their barren draw in a KPL match at the Moi Stadium, Kisumu, on Sunday.

Gor Mahia team doctor Fredrick Otieno confirmed Oliech was discharged after being rushed to Night Ngale Hospital in Kisumu and is currently recuperating.

“He will be out for at around six weeks,” said the team doctor. Oliech joined K'Ogallo on January 2nd this year on a two-year deal and has scored five goals in the KPL, same as Rwandan marksman Tuyisenge and only two goals shy of club top scorer Nicholas Kipkurui.

He was also instrumental when Gor reached their maiden Caf Confederations Cup quarter-final, scoring one goal and assisting three.

The former Harambee Stars captain, who was hoping to make the Afcon provisional squad, said he was disappointed but wishes his teammates the best in their quest for a third consecutive KPL title. "I may be down but not out, and I will return stronger next season," adds Oliech.

The record 17 times KPL champions top the table with 60 points—seven ahead of closest title contenders Sofapaka with seven matches left. The face Chemilil Sugar next in Kisumu tomorrow.