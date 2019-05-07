Changawa hopes for good run in Futures tourney in Kampala

Former Kenya Open tennis champion Ismael Changawa will use the Uganda Futures tournament in Kampala to improve his form ahead of the Davis Cup in September.

Changawa came through a tricky qualifier yesterday, beating Burundi's Issa Cuma 6-2, 6-1. Cheruiyot faces Joao Nasdero of Brazil in the next qualifying round and stands chance to progress to the first round proper.

Changawa described the Burundian as a quality opponent. “He is a good player but my strokes and returns were better. I was able to settle into the game faster and dictated the match,” added Changawa

Changawa alongside Ibrahim Kibet and Kevin Cheruiyot are using the event as A build-up for the next month's Kenya Open and Davis Cup tournament in September.

Changawa said they are seeking to be in good form especially for the Davis Cup in September.

“Ths is an opportunity to test ourselves against the best players and see where we are,” he added.

Changawa said he was taking one match at a time and expects a competitive contest against the Brazilian. “He will be a tougher opponent than Issa. He is ranked quite high so I will have to be at my best to win,” he noted.

Ibrahim Kibet made light work of Great Britain's David Mohammed 6-0, 6-0 to advance to the next qualifying round where he will battle it out with Rishi Reddy of India while Kevin Cheruiyot beat Dipsanshu Garg of India 6-4, 6-3. Cheruiyot faces Ahmed Choudhary of Pakistan.