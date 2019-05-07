Butalii send warning shot to rivals after 7-0 rout over Strathmore

Butali Sugar Warriors’ coach Dennis Owoka believes their overwhelming 7-0 victory against Strathmore University over the weekend is a clear indication of how prepared they are to retain the Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) Premier League.

Owoka said if the scoreline on Sunday is anything to go by, then the title is theirs to lose. Butali are currently unbeaten and top the log with nine points from three matches, while students are winless and sit bottom with a point from five matches.

“This far is the best performance of the season and I am happy with the team’s display. The scoreline tells more of the hunger we have in our team. This win is a clear warning to our rivals s that we mean business this season and we are ready to defend our title in the best manner possible,” said Owoka.

He added: “We had a strategy for the match. We opted for the three forwards up front and they caused all sorts of problems for Strathmore’s back line as we stretched them to the limit. Once we scored the first goal, we knew we could do them damage and that was it.”

Owoka revealed he is facing selection headache in each and every match, thanks to the quality of players at his disposal.

“To be honest, all my players have quality and that makes it difficult for me to choose the first eleven. I have spoken with the boys and they are comfortable with rotation,” noted the tactician.

Butali face USIU in their next fixture and Owoka observed they will be out to extend the good run.

He said: “Confidence is in top gear. We have to prepare well in training as we focus on three points. Teams will be out to derail us but we have our work well cut out.”

His counterpart Meshack Senge bemoaned his team’s mentality, saying his boys felt inferior to the opponent.

He said: “There’s no cause for worry as the season has just begun. We will steady the ship as we aim to start posting good results. The boys approached the tie with little courage but we have to recover ahead of Greensharks tie.”

George Mutira (9th, 59th) and Francis Kariuki(26, 31st ) scored a brace each as Moses Ademba, Constance Wakhura and Calvin Omondi completed the rout in the 29th, 44th and 49th minute respectively.