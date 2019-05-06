Talanta down Ushuru to remain in promotion race

Talanta coach Abdalla Juma lauded his charges for fighting their hearts out in their yesterday's 2-1 win over pre-match favorites Ushuru at Camp Toyoyo.

Ushuru were perceived to carry the day and catch up with National Super League leaders Kisumu All Stars but lost to Talanta a result which Juma credited to the hard work from his boys.

"I am happy with the hard work the players put in today's match which was really tough. They played as per our plan and made good use of the chances we had. I was impressed with the way they contained the pressure from Ushuru and the team spirit," said Juma.

Juma, despite being 11 points behind Kisumu, maintains that his side is still in the promotion race and has cautioned his players against basking in the glory of the win against Ushuru.

"We have 24 points to fight for this season and the boys should focus on our next matches. We are still in the race and if we beat the teams above us, then we will make it to the top flight automatically or finish in the playoff ranks. The remaining matches are crucial and we have to replicate the fighting spirit we had today in those matches for us to hit our target," said Juma.

Fast-rising midfielder Chris Owino and Job Tinyo were on target for Talanta.

Elsewhere, Kisumu's bid to open a six-point gap at the top of the log suffered a blow after settling for a barren draw with Bidco United at the Thika Sub-County Stadium.

Meanwhile, Wazito will be hoping to move to a point within the reach of Kisumu when they take on Kenya Police at Camp Toyoyo today. The match will be preceded by the clash between Administration Police and Nairobi City Stars.

Kibera Black Stars host Fortune Sacco at Hope Centre while Eldoret Youth play Coast Stima at the Eldoret Showgrounds.