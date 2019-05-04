Sofapaka coach Barasa reckons title race not yet over

Sofapaka coach John Barasa reckons the title race will go down the wire.

The former Kenyan international spoke ahead of his side's visit of Tusker after seeing title rivals Gor Mahia survive a scare to salvage a stoppage-time point in a 3-3 all draw against a battling KCB side.

He said: "There are no easy games as each team fights for points. We have seen surprises this season and many more expected as the season draws to a close. All I can tell my players is to remain focused as we push for the title."

Second placed 'Batoto ba Mungu' are seven points a drift of league leaders K'Ogalo with few matches to play as the season nears the end. He refused to be drawn into the number of matches left but insisted on his team's focus in the remaining fixtures.

He said:"Our aim is to win against the Brewers. We have to concentrate with our own performance and not look at the results of other teams. Getting a decent result is our priority."

Barasa will be reunited with his former coach not as a player but a manager in the opposite dugout. Both teams Will be confident after winning their labour day fixtures.

Sofapaka will once again rely on the in form Ugandan striker Umaru Kasumba who scored in 3-2 win over Posta Rangers to go joint in the top scoring charts with fifteen goals as the golden boot race hots up.

Tusker duo Boniface Muchiri and Jackson Macharia were on the score sheet last time out and plenty of action is expected when the two sides meet.

An acid test awaits AFC Leopards when they take on Mathare United while Gor Mahia will hope to return to winning ways with a tricky fixture against Western Stima as Kariobangi Sharks aim to steady their ship following a recent slump when they host Kakamega Homeboyz.

Bandari play Posta Rangers in Machakos while a six-pointer relegation battle clash pits Vihiga United against Chemilil at Bukhungu today.