Obiri wins 3000m Diamond League in Doha

World cross country champion Hellen Obiri on Friday won the women's 3000m in 8:25.60, beating Genzebe Dibaba into second place.

Lilian Kasait, Beatrice Chepkoech, Caroline Kipkirui and Gloria Kite, all Kenyans, took positions three through to six.

World junior cross country champion Beatrice Chepkoech was looking to crown her senior debut with a fight against compatriot Obiri.

Chebet, a product of Lemotit training camp in Londiani, was also spoiling for a fight with Ethiopians.