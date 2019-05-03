Obiri wins 3000m Diamond League in Doha

In Summary

• Lilian Kasait, Beatrice Chepkoech, Caroline Kipkirui and Gloria Kite, all Kenyans, took positions three through to six.

• Obiri won in 8:25.60

Hellen Obiri celebrates winning the women's 3000m in Doha on Friday, May 3, 2019
Hellen Obiri celebrates winning the women's 3000m in Doha on Friday, May 3, 2019
Image: REUTERS

World cross country champion Hellen Obiri on Friday won the women's 3000m in 8:25.60, beating Genzebe Dibaba into second place.

Lilian Kasait, Beatrice Chepkoech, Caroline Kipkirui and Gloria Kite, all Kenyans, took positions three through to six.

World junior cross country champion Beatrice Chepkoech was looking to crown her senior debut with a fight against compatriot Obiri.

Chebet, a product of Lemotit training camp in Londiani, was also spoiling for a fight with Ethiopians.

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by STAR REPORTER The Star
Sports
03 May 2019 - 21:38

Most Popular

  1. Obiri wins 3000m Diamond League in Doha
    44m ago Sports

  2. Semenya wins 800m days after losing new rules appeal
    59m ago Sports

  3. Kane invites Spurs fan to be mascot in season finale
    10h ago Sports

  4. KCB coach Ouna infuriated as Gor recover
    17h ago Football

  5. Thunder count on trio as Lakeside come calling
    17h ago Basketball

Latest Videos