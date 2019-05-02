We are ready for KPL promotion, Kisumu All Stars' Oduor

Kisumu All Stars coach Francis Oduor said his team is now focused on promotion to the topflight league following a hard fought 2-0 win over Eldoret Youth at Moi Stadium in Kisumu.

“The boys have showed that they are ready to qualify to the SportPesa Premier League. After a slow second half, I’m happy how they responded in the second half,” said Oduor.

Ian Motanda opened the scoring for All Stars after he was put through by John Otiende. Dishon Washington scored into his own net to give Kisumu the second goal of the game that was attended by Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyong’o and Sports minister Achie Alai.

Oduor said he was happy that his promotion rivals Ushuru and Wazito lost their respective games. “When our rivals drop points, it’s a huge advantage for us ahead of our next game,” added the former left back.

Ushuru lost 2-0 against Bidco in Thika while Wazito fell 1-0 against Modern Coast Rangers at Serani playing ground.

Eldoret Youth coach Sam Munya said despite the loss, he was happy with the way his boys played. “We dominated Kisumu but conceded due to small mistakes. We want to improve in our next game against Coast Stima at home because we want to finish in a respective position,” he added.

He said next season, they will seek promotion to the topflight league. “We had Rivatex and Eldoret KCC before. The fans are yearning for topflight action in Eldoret,” said Munya.

Following the win, Kisumu All Stars moved to 63 points while second placed Wazito remained second on 60 points and Ushuru third with 59 points. Nairobi Stima remained fourth after a 2-0 win over Talanta FC with 58 points after 30 games.

At Mbaraki, Shabana ended their two game losing streak beating hosts Coast Stima 1-0. Bliss Kityo scored Shabana’s lone goal after being put through by John Musyoka. “We scored early and destabilized them and the boys held on ,” said Shabana coach Gilbert Selebwa.

In the relegation dog fight, Kangemi All Stars defeated Green Commandos 3-1 while Migori Youth beat Fortune Sacco 3-2 at Sony Sugar Green Stadium in Awendo, Migori County. Kenya Police and Kibera Black Stars battled to a 1-1 draw.