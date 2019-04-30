Kioni welcomes Bitok return to the country after 10 years in Rwanda

Kenya Volleyball Federation have not ruled out working with celebrated coach Paul Bitok in the future assignment as the tactician's 10-year collaboration with Rwanda Volleyball Federation comes to an end next month.

Rumour mill has it that the acclaimed coach might be considered for the national women’s volleyball team duties.

Reached for comment, KVF chairman Waithaka Kioni was non-committal on the issue but asserted that Bitok has done well for the neighbouring country with support from the government. He, however, hopes Bitok will extend the same energy to his own motherland.

Kioni said Bitok’s performance and achievement in Rwanda are there for everyone to see and remained positive that the tactician will equally be helpful to Kenya.

“The sentiments are neither here or there. But for sure, Bitok’s achievement cannot be swept under the carpet. However, the federation will hold an executive meeting to discuss among other things the composition of the technical bench,” observed Kioni.

He added: “Even if Bitok doesn’t form part of the technical bench, he is an asset to the country and we look forward to working with him alongside other coaches. Our target is to qualify for the All Africa Games later this year and the ultimately the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.”

Kioni at the same time said the FIVB Italian coach Shailen Ramdoo who will be attached to the national women’s team will arrive in the country on May 10.

Kioni said: “The women’s provisional squad should be out any time this week. We can’t have the Italian coach coming when we are not ready with the squad and therefore we are putting everything in place ahead of his arrival.”

Meanwhile, Bitok guided both the men and women’s teams to qualify for this year’s beach World Championships in Germany during the just-concluded Africa Cup of Nations beach volleyball in Abuja, Nigeria.

The men’s team finished in the second position while their female counterparts placed third and will take part in the June 28 to July 7 event in Hamburg.