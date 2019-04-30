Babu confident of win against troubled Mt Kenya

Western Stima’s interim coach Salim Babu is keen to end the team’s poor run in the SportPesa Premier League.

The team has gone 13 games without a win, forcing the coach Paul Ogai to resign last week. Babu suffered his first loss in charge against his former team Sony Sugar on Saturday going down 2-0.

Babu was, however, upbeat that the team will win their first game against bottom of the table Mount Kenya United at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Wednesday.

Incidentally, the team’s last win was a 2-1 victory against Mount Kenya United on February 17. On Sunday, Mount Kenya defeated host Kericho Zoo 3-2 at Kericho Green Stadium.

“It is a very important game for us. We have trained well for the last two days and we are going to Nairobi for a win as this will give us fresh momentum in the league,” he added.

He said avoiding relegation to the National Super League is his immediate target. “We are not in a good position currently. We want to be safe first,” he noted.

The power men’s next game will be against defending champions and log leaders Gor Mahia at Moi Stadium in Kisumu on Sunday. The Kisumu-based side is currently 14th on the log with 27 points.

Ogai formerly of Palos, Agro Chemicals and Kisumu All Stars resigned due to poor results and wished the team well. He, however, singled out two senior players whom he accused of sabotage.

The youthful Ogai, who was voted Sports Journalists Association of Kenya/ Fidelity Insurance coach of the month in December, guided Stima to the topflight league after replacing Ugandan Richard Makumbi.

Stima chairman Laban Jobita said Babu will hold the position on an interim basis as they search for a coach.