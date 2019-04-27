Drivers resort to mud grip tyres ahead of Classic Car Club show

Former 2WD Turbo champion Shalien Mughal believes Vintage and Classic Car Club of Kenya autocross 4 will be a challenging mud-splattering experience as the national series nears halfway stage this Sunday at Jamhuri Park circuit.

Mughal will be competing in 2WD Turbo and Open classes in an Attacker 1 Buggy and Subaru Impreza respectively. The 2WD Turbo winner during the third meeting at the same venue said mud grip tyres will be key in this weekend’s race organised by VCCCK.

“We have had many dry races and so Sunday’s event should give us a taste of mud and more mud. Expectations are pretty high at the moment and I believe we deserve one muddy race to give drivers dissimilar conditions. In the meantime, we are changing the car set up to suit the wet conditions. This means we will resort to mud grip tyres,” Shalien remarked.

Tomorrow's race will feature four heats out of which the best of three will count on the final classification. However, drivers will first have to go through the early morning practice heat to gauge the aptness of their machines.