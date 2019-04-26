Farah was 'victim of attack' at Gebrsellasie hotel, says coach

Four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah was involved in an altercation at Haile Gebrselassie's hotel but was the victim of an attack, his coach says.

Farah and Gebrselassie are involved in a dispute over an alleged theft at a hotel belonging to the Ethiopian athletics great in Addis Ababa.

On Thursday, Gebrselassie said Farah "punched and kicked" a husband and wife during the Briton's stay this year.

Farah's coach Gary Lough said he was acting in self-defence.

Gebrselassie made further claims on Thursday that his falling out with Farah stems from when he would not allow Jama Aden, a coach who was arrested as part of an anti-doping operation in Spain in 2016, to enter the hotel.

A spokesperson for Farah said Aden "has never trained Mo" and that the allegation had "no basis" and is "not true".

The alleged altercation

Lough, who was present during the incident, told the Evening Standard that a man had approached Farah, 36, and his training partner Abi Bashir in the gym and that Farah had been threatened with dumbbells.