Mo Farah, Haile Gebrselassie in dispute over alleged hotel theft

Four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah and Haile Gebrselassie are involved in a dispute over an alleged theft at a hotel belonging to the Ethiopian athletics great in Addis Ababa.

The Briton said he had money, a watch and two phones taken from his room, and that Gebrselassie did not help him.

"I was just disappointed with Haile," said 36-year-old Farah.

Gebrselassie, 46, responded by accusing Farah of "blackmail" and "defaming" his reputation and business.Farah made the claims at the media preview event of Sunday's London Marathon.

"Just to be honest, it's Haile who owns the hotel and when you stay for three months in that hotel, it was very disappointing to know that someone who has that hotel and that kind of support couldn't do nothing," said Farah, who had been training in Ethiopia.

Gebrselasie accuses Farah of 'disgraceful conduct'

Farah alleged that the items were stolen on 23 March.

In a statement sent to BBC Sport via his agent, double Olympic 10,000m champion Gebrselassie said he was considering taking legal action against Farah.