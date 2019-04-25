Davis Cup team to play warm up tournaments in Uganda

Kenya Davis Cup team will play three build-up tournaments in Uganda next month in preparation for the tournament in September.

Ibrahim Kibet, Kevin Cheruiyot, Ismael Changawa and Sheil Kotecha will test themselves against the best players in the region including Rwanda, Burundi, Tanzania, Zambia and Uganda as well as India, Spain, Belgium, Italy among others.

Head coach Rosemary Owino said the build-up tournaments will be ideal for the players ahead of the Davis Cup event which Kenya is hosting.

"It will be good to get the warm-up tournaments under our belt and give the players exposure as we seek to get them in the right frame of mind,” added Owino.

She said hosting the Davis Cup for the second year running will give the team an added advantage.

“ Just like last year, it will be key for us playing at home and we have to take advantage of this and win our matches to earn promotion to Group 2,” added Owino.

Kenya was promoted to Group Two after winning Group 3 alongside Namibia but were locked out following a new rule adopted by the International Tennis Federation's Annual General Meeting in the USA last year.

The meeting adopted a new ranking system, which came into effect this year and was backdated to four years ago.

As a result, Kenya dropped to 13th position in Euro/Africa Group II, where 12 countries were picked. Kenya was ranked 76th in the world by the end of last year.

Kenya is expected to face off with off Tunisia, Benin, Namibia, Nigeria, Algeria, Mozambique and Madagascar in the Davis Cup slated for September 11-14 at the Nairobi Club.

Elsewhere, Rosehilda Asumwa, Alicia Owegi, Judith Moraa and Faith Nyabera have been named in Provisional All Africa Games tennis team. The four recently represented the country at the just concluded Fed Cup in Montenegro. The All Africa Games are slated for September in Morocco.