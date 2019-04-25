Boost for Parklands as prolific striker returns from Injury

Parklands hockey club are excited with the return of Allan Odongo who missed the last two games with an injury.

The Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) Premier League top scorer has been in fine form this season bagging six goals but missed the last two games as Parklands registered mixed results. Parklands lost 2-1 to Greensharks before rallying from behind to earn a hard-fought point in a 2-2 all draw against Strathmore on Monday.

In Odongo’s absence, the team has struggled up front but his return is a timely boost ahead of their next league game.

“In the absence of our top striker, we have really struggled to convert chances and the results have not been good. Having him back for the next match is good news to the team. His experience and overall play were sorely missed. He is one of our best players and an influential figure in the dressing room. A silent leader he is and does the talking on the pitch,” said the team’s assistant coach Kelly Adolwa. Odongo is hopeful to be fully fit and back in action sooner.

“I am feeling good and happy with the recovery so far. Initially, I feared that it might take longer but the progress is steady. Hopefully, I will be in line to play the next match on May 4 against Sikh Union. We want to win our next match so that we close the gap at the top because we have dropped points in the last two matches,” said Odongo.

The striker has settled for the runners up the accolade for three consecutive seasons in the goalscoring charts but believes this is his season. “For the last three seasons, I have finished second but this time around I am confident enough to bag the award. I am coming back stronger than I have been. Last season, I scored a paltry 23 goals, two behind eventual winner George Mutira of Butali Warriors, whose 25 goals enabled his team to win the league. He, however, acknowledged the fact that it might be a difficult feat to achieve considering the reduction of teams in the Premier League from 13 to 10. “The reduction of teams will have serious ramifications because the more games you play, the more likely you score many goals.”

Odongo still believes Butali Warriors eye-for-goal striker George Mutira and Gladiator’s Festus Onyango are his biggest threats but he is not scared of the competition.