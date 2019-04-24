Top drivers to compete in Masinga event

Over 19 race drivers have confirmed participation for the Masinga Race Wars event this weekend in Machakos.

The event will see the drivers compete in two facets of competition with Saturday set aside for drivers competing in Gymkhana and Sunday reserved for Drag racing. Some of the drivers expected are Dickson Kariuki, Ahmed Mohammed, Benjamin Kiprop, Sam Mutua, Salma Mohammed and Hussein Aman among others.

The driver, who secures most points in the two-days will be declared an overall winner. The event will take place at the Masinga airstrip.

The event is held under the umbrella of Delta Motorsport who organise tarmac races in the country. Other events on the calendar are held in Mai Mahiu, Naivasha and at the Whistling Morans in Athi River.

Joe Murai, the founder of Delta Motorsport and event organiser of this weekend event, said preparations for the event almost compete. Murai expects 1000 fans for the two-day event.