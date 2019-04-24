19 drivers for Masinga Race wars

Top drivers to compete in Masinga event

In Summary

• Top drivers confirmed for Masinga race wars

•Over 1000  spectators expected for the two-day event.

Joe Murai, the founder of Delta Motorspor./COURTESY
Joe Murai, the founder of Delta Motorspor./COURTESY

Over 19 race drivers have confirmed participation for the Masinga Race Wars event this weekend in Machakos.

The event will see the drivers compete in two facets of competition with Saturday set aside for drivers competing in Gymkhana and Sunday reserved for Drag racing. Some of the drivers expected are Dickson Kariuki, Ahmed Mohammed, Benjamin Kiprop, Sam Mutua, Salma Mohammed and Hussein Aman among others.

The driver, who secures most points in the two-days will be declared an overall winner. The event will take place at the Masinga airstrip.

The event is held under the umbrella of Delta Motorsport who organise tarmac races in the country. Other events on the calendar are held in Mai Mahiu, Naivasha and at the Whistling Morans in Athi River.

Joe Murai, the founder of Delta Motorsport and event organiser of this weekend event, said preparations for the event almost compete. Murai expects 1000 fans for the two-day event.

 

 

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by WILLIAM NJUGUNA Senior Sports Writer
Sports
24 April 2019 - 05:00

Most Popular

  1. AFC coach Mbungo banks on his experienced players to ...
    2h ago Football

  2. Eldoret Masters cross country meeting attract over 300 ...
    2h ago Athletics

  3. Sports Ministry mourns rally legend Jonathan Toroitich
    2h ago Sports

  4. AK selects 19 athletes for Penn State relays
    2h ago Sports

  5. Ndong stays focused as Impala prepare for Quins battles
    2h ago Sports

Latest Videos