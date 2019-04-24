On the brink

Norwich all but promoted to Premier League

In Summary

•Norwich stumbled to their fourth consecutive draw on Monday — stretching their unbeaten run to 12 games.

• Daniel Farke’s side would have secured promotion had they held onto two separate leads.

Norwich City all but confirmed their promotion to the Premier League with a 2-2 draw at Stoke City on Monday.

The Championship leaders, who sit six points above third-placed Leeds United on 88 points, have a plus 10 goal difference on Marcelo Bielsa’s side with just two games remaining.

A second consecutive defeat for Leeds, who lost 2-0 to Brentford, leaves them facing the prospect of settling for a play-off place following Sheffield United’s 3-0 win at Hull City.

The Blades, in second place, move onto 85 points and now have a three-point cushion on their Yorkshire rivals.

With the finish line in sight, Norwich stumbled to their fourth consecutive draw on Monday — stretching their unbeaten run to 12 games.

Daniel Farke’s side would have secured promotion had they held onto two separate leads, with strikes by Onel Hernandez and Teemu Pukki.

However, equalisers from Ashley Williams and Tom Edwards mean they need a point from their final two games of the season, against Blackburn and Aston Villa, to be assured of a place in England’s top flight next season.

by Joseph Cassinelli
24 April 2019

