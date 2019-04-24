Ndong stays focused as Impala prepare for Quins battles

Tactical discipline and defence will be the key for Impala as they face off with rivals Quins in the Kenya Cup playoff match on Saturday at the RFUEA ground.

This will be the third meeting between the two bitter rivals this season with the Sarries having won 20-15 at the Impala Floodlight and Quins bouncing back to win the league clash 37-24 in January.

The winner of the Quins vs Impala clash will face off with champions KCB in the semifinals on May 11 at the Lions Den in Ruaraka. Kabras await the winner of the Nakuru v Mwamba match at Kakamega showground on the same day.

Ndong said they can't afford to repeat the mistakes they made in the league game for the playoff game.

"Our defence and discipline have to be excellent on Saturday. In our last match in January, we started slowly and we got bullied in the forwards in the first half and played poorly,” added Ndong

He said there will be no margin for error as it is a playoff game with the winner advancing and the loser going home.

"It's a huge match and the players and I know what's at stake. We must be at our best for 80 minutes and get the win," he added.

The tactician said the match on Saturday will be won up front and any team can play well under pressure.

“Whoever gets ascendancy in the forwards and can play with a level head will carry the day," he noted.

Ndong said they have the momentum as they head for this clash at a pivotal stage of the season with the Enterprise Cup semis also being played next month.

"We have reached a critical stage of the season and right now we must get the mentality and preparation right if we are to win trophies,” he added.

Both teams warmed up for this clash by winning their respective Enterprise Cup quarters. Impala thrashed Mwamba 71-19 while Quins humiliating Blak Blad 55-0 a fortnight ago.