Amina cautions street racers against non sanctioned events

Sports Cabinet Secretary Ambassador Amina Mohammed has described recent fatal street racing in Arusha which claimed lives of Kenyans and Tanzanians as an unfortunate incident and called on those involved to embrace Kenya Motor Sports Federation (KMSF) sanctioned events.

In a statement, Amina urged all rally fans and enthusiasts to comply with the set rules of participation and keep a safe distance from the cars during the local and International events which will be taking place in Kenya and beyond.

The fatalities occurred in a drag race dubbed ‘Arusha Race” between Kenyan and Tanzania racers who converged on Oldonyo-Sambu in the Ngorongoro District of Arusha to try out their speed antics.

A drag race is a competition between two cars over a short distance usually a quarter of a mile as a test of acceleration. Arusha event, which has come under severe criticism from the racing world, was run in total disregard of requisite safety requirements like roll bars, ambulance and proper competition car parts.

“I have noted with deep sorrow the media reports of an unconfirmed number of Kenyans who lost their lives and several others injured during an Easter car racing accident near the Tanzania town of Arusha.

This was, reportedly, a street car racing event where two cars driving side by side hit each other and crushed into the crowd which had several Kenyans,” said Amina.

She said the Kenyan and Tanzanian authorities are investigating the incident and she hopes they will get to the bottom of the matter as soon as possible.