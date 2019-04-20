IAAF Disciplinary Tribunal slaps Asbel Kiprop with 4-year ban

The IAAF Disciplinary Tribunal has banned former Olympic and world 1500m champion Asbel Kiprop for four years over an anti-doping rule violation.

The ban is dated from February 3, 2018.

Kiprop was charged by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU), acting on behalf of IAAF, with violations the IAAF Anti-Doping Rules.

According to the Athletics Integrity Unit website, the independent Disciplinary Tribunal hears and determines all first instance disciplinary cases under the IAAF Anti-Doping Rules or the IAAF Integrity Code of Conduct.

In 2017, Kiprop underwent an out-of-competition doping control in Iten and the results revealed of peptide hormones, related substances and EPO.

Kiprop has always maintained his innocence.

The ban can be appealed.