IAAF Disciplinary Tribunal slaps Asbel Kiprop with 4-year ban

In Summary

• Kiprop underwent an out-of-competition doping control in Iten in 2017

• Results revealed of peptide hormones, related substances and EPO

Asbel Kiprop
Asbel Kiprop
Image: FILE

The IAAF Disciplinary Tribunal has banned former Olympic and world 1500m champion Asbel Kiprop for four years over an anti-doping rule violation.

The ban is dated from February 3, 2018.

Kiprop was charged by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU), acting on behalf of IAAF, with violations the IAAF Anti-Doping Rules.

According to the Athletics Integrity Unit website, the independent Disciplinary Tribunal hears and determines all first instance disciplinary cases under the IAAF Anti-Doping Rules or the IAAF Integrity Code of Conduct.

In 2017, Kiprop underwent an out-of-competition doping control in Iten and the results revealed of peptide hormones, related substances and EPO.

Kiprop has always maintained his innocence.

The ban can be appealed.

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by STAR REPORTER
Sports
20 April 2019 - 11:53

Related Articles

Most Popular

  1. IAAF tribunal slaps Asbel Kiprop with 4-year ban
    2h ago Sports

  2. Badgers hit KU to extend unbeaten run
    9h ago Sports

  3. Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom heads to Garissa next week
    9h ago Sports

  4. Homeboyz seek to retain Great Rift crown
    9h ago Sports

  5. Kimutai the man to watch in Yellow River Marathon
    9h ago Sports

Latest Videos