IAAF Disciplinary Tribunal slaps Asbel Kiprop with 4-year ban

The IAAF Disciplinary Tribunal has banned former Olympic and world 1500m champion Asbel Kiprop for four years over an anti-doping rule violation.
The ban is dated from February 3, 2018.
Kiprop was charged by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU), acting on behalf of IAAF, with violations the IAAF Anti-Doping Rules.
According to the Athletics Integrity Unit website, the independent Disciplinary Tribunal hears and determines all first instance disciplinary cases under the IAAF Anti-Doping Rules or the IAAF Integrity Code of Conduct.
In 2017, Kiprop underwent an out-of-competition doping control in Iten and the results revealed of peptide hormones, related substances and EPO.
Kiprop has always maintained his innocence.
The ban can be appealed.