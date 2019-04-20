Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom heads to Garissa next week

Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom heads to Garissa University for the North Eastern regional finals set for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Four boys’ teams will take part in the North Eastern finals, with the winning team walking away with a cash reward of Sh200,000 and an opportunity to play at the national grand finale set for June this year.

Berlin FC from Garissa will square it out with Dadaab United from Dadaab as Al Ansar from Wajir take on a Mandera team in the semis.

“This is the seventh out of the eight regional finals being held across the country. The tournament has been a success right from the group stages to this level. We have seen an amazing showcasing of talent so far and the teams have been doing their best. We look forward to seeing the same vigor from the North Eastern teams,” said Patrick Korir, Chapa Dimba Coordinator.

The winners will join Euronuts and Barcelona from Central region, Mombasa’s Shimanzi youth and Changamwe ladies, Kajiado’s Al Ahly and Kitale Queens from Rift Valley, Bishop Njenga Girls and Lugari Blue Saints from Western, Manyatta Boys and Ndhiwa Queens from Nyanza as well as Super Solico and St Mary’s Ndovea from Eastern for the national finals set for Meru where Sh1m is at stake.

The competition will then move to Nairobi for the last region final as the race to La Liga heats up. This year, an All-Star team will be selected from the eight regional finals to attend a training camp in Spain during which they will play against local youth sides.