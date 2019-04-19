UoN admit KU will pose a threat in Kusa national playoffs

University of Nairobi women’s volleyball team are being targeted by their opponents as the Kenya Universities Sports Association national playoff get underway today through to Sunday at Kenyatta University.

UoN beat long-time rival Kenyatta University in the final of last year's East Africa Universities Games to be crowned 2018 regional champions in Dodoma, Tanzania. But tables were turned at the 2018 KUSA Women's bonanza last month where KU Sparrows beat UoN Vixens in the finals held at Kirinyaga University.

This performance from UoN has elicited varied energies- revenge and bragging rights. The playoffs bring together top two teams in each sport from the six KUSA Conferences thus— Western, Rift Valley, Nairobi, Central, Coast and Nairobi South.

UoN Vixens, who finished second to Strathmore University in the Nairobi South Conference, have been drawn in Pool ‘C’ alongside Chuka, Maasai Mara and Juja-based JKUAT universities. Isabella Nabwire, UoN’s captain, said her team is well prepared for the competitions and that their goal is to reach the final.

“We can't underrate any lineup in this tournament because they merited for this level of competitions. We have been in two finals in varsity competitions in the last five months and won one, hence we are targeting to get to the same level,” intimated Nabwire.

KU Sparrows are pitted in Pool 'B' alongside Technical University of Mombasa, Kisii and Moi universities, whereas the Group 'A' has Pwani, Strathmore, Masinde Muliro and Embu universities. Sparrows captain Faith Oilakin said they are ready to go all the way and defend the title.

"We have been in camp for the past two weeks polishing up. We expect stiff opposition but we are hoping to go all the way and win the title without conceding a set. We are confident," said Oilakin.

2017 holders St. Paul’s University will miss the competitions following their two-year ban in 2018 for fielding ineligible players.

Other sports on the menu at the playoffs include Basketball, handball, football, netball and hockey. Men’s netball records the least entries of 10 given Nairobi South Conference did not have the male competition for the sport.