All set flor Kisii Sevens as more teams register

Twelve teams have confirmed participation for the inaugural Kisii Sevens tournament slated for tomorrow at Gusii Stadium.

Championship outfits Kisii RFC and Kisumu RFC are the frontrunners for the two-day event. Others teams expected for the show are— Kitale RFC, Homabay, Nyamira RFC, Vihiga, Mumias, Kisii Polytechnic, Moi University, Fullback Tigers, and Stingers. Prize money for the winning side is Sh300,000 with the runner up pocketing Sh 200,000. The third-place finisher will return home Sh100,000 richer.

The top try scorer will go home with a 42-inch tv set with the Most Valuable Player settling for a 32-inch tv set. Two fans will get a home theatre system. Event organiser, Benjamin Ayimba, said they are expecting a competitive event as they seek to unearth new talent in the sevens game.

"There is a lot of rugby talent in Kisii and Nyanza and we want the teams to showcase their talent and we have given them incentives to perform,” noted Ayimba.

Former Kenya Sevens coach and international player said preparations for the event are complete and they expect a competitive event.

"The teams invited have trained well and we expect them to give a good account of themselves in the two-day event,” he added.

Ayimba added that he was keen on partnering with counties not only to develop rugby at the grassroots but also various disciplines in the country.

“ If we go to places like Nyeri and Muranga we can develop and unearth good players in volleyball; Areas like Pokot in the North Rift have good high jumpers, throwers," he noted.

Ayimba said all the youth need is an opportunity to test themselves against counterparts from elsewhere,” added Ayimba. The action starts at 10 am and charges are Sh200.