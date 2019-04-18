Kenya bag six medals in Africa championship

Kenya bagged six medals on the opening day of the Africa U18-20 Championships in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.

Vincent Kibet and Bravin Kipkoech struck gold in the 1,500m and 10,000m races respectively. Kipkoech ran a tactful race to win the U-20 10,000m event, clocking 28:17:06.

Uganda’s Samuel Kibet took silver in 28:22:26 with Emmanuel Korir settling for the bronze medal in 30:26:3. The country earned its second gold medal in the U-20 1,500m event after Vincent Kibet won in 3:40.28 ahead of Ethiopia’s Fentahun Gezahighihm (3:43.64) and compatriot Peter Wangari (3:45.50) who took bronze and silver respectively.

Janet Nyiva settled for silver in the U-18 1,500m final in 4:20.43. Morocco’s Meryem Azour bagged gold in the event in 4:20.14 as Ethiopia’s Girma Almaz took the bronze in 4:24.09.

Immaculate Anyango finished second in the girls’ U-20 3000m after registering 9:36.05. Ethiopia’s Tariru Alamitu won the race in 9:33.53 while compatriot Haile Tsihan of completed the podium in 9:37.06.

Meanwhile, Athletics Kenya President Lt Gen. (Rtd) Jackson Tuwei was elected Senior Vice President of Confederation of Africa Athletics in Abidjan. Tuwei was elected unanimously for the post. Hamad Kalakaba retained his seat as President with Aminata Keita of Mali settling for the woman vice president. The vice- presidents of the region include Bruno Konga (Central Africa Republic), Moses Bantsi (Botswana), Abdelhakim (Algeria) and Ibrahim Shehu (Nigeria)