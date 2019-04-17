Kenyatta confident despite Ushuru's loss to Shabana

Despite dropping to the third position on the log after a 2-1 loss against Shabana, Ushuru coach Ken Kenyatta is still upbeat that he can lead the taxmen to the SportPesa Premier League.

“The league is marathon and losing is part of the game but a draw would have been a fair result. We can still qualify to the premier league,” Kenyatta said after witnessing his team succumb to their fourth loss of the season.

Kenyatta added: “We have to put this loss behind us and we are focusing on the next game against Administration Police on Wednesday. We need to bounce back.”

Hamisi Hadi and Daniel Murage scored for Shabana while Brian Otieno scored Ushuru’s consolation. Shabana coach Gilbert Selebwa maintained that his team is still targeting a playoff position.

“Our target remains a playoff position. We want to keep winning and hope the teams above us falter,” added Selebwa who was full of praise for his charges.

“They showed character after conceding in the first half. I was impressed by Daniel Murage who is a makeshift striker. He has now scored in three consecutive games,” noted Selebwa. Following the win, Shabana moved to the eighth position on the log with 40 points.

AFC Leopards head coach Andre Casa Mbungo who attended the match was impressed by the turnout.

“This turn out is good for the game. Some KPL matches don’t draw this kind of crowds. I’m happy with Shabana fans. The stadium is also in good condition,” said the Rwandese. Francis Oduor’s Kisumu All Stars climbed to the summit of the log after a 2-0 win over Migori Youth at Moi Stadium in Kisumu. New signing John Oruko and Shadrack Omondi scored for the Blue Eagles.

All-Stars lead the log with 53 points same as second-placed Nairobi Stima but the Kisumu County Government sponsored team has a better goal difference.

Nairobi Stima dropped two crucial points after being held to a 1-1 draw against Green Commandos. Captain Joseph Shikokoti scored for the power men while Lyon Tendera replied for Green Commandos.

Ushuru and Wazito have 52 points. Wazito’s promotion hopes were also dealt a blow after a 2-1 loss against Eldoret Youth at Eldoret Showground on Friday.