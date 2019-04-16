Abandoned game between Sony and AFC fails to kick off

The game between AFC Leopards and hosts Sony Sugar yesterday failed to take off.

The game was rained off on Sunday afternoon and was scheduled to be played on Monday morning from 10 am.

However, the match failed to take off after AFC Leopards complained that Sony had failed to provide a functional ambulance.

The kick-off had earlier been delayed by 45 minutes because security arrived late, according to a report signed by AFC Leopards team manager Tom Juma, his Sony counterpart and referee Samuel Mwaura. AFC Leopards declined a request by KPL to play under protest.

After Leopards declined to take to the pitch, Sony fans held them hostage for about an hour and were only released following intervention by captain Enock Agwanda.

On Sunday, the game was stopped in the 68th minute with AFC Leopards leading 1-0 after a dominant display. On form midfielder, Whyvonne Izuza scored for Ingwe. Sony Sugar secretary, Boniface Odhiambo, faulted AFC Leopards for failing to honour the fixture, saying the behaviour should not be condoned in future.

He also dismissed claims that they failed to provide a functional ambulance and security. Tomorrow, AFC Leopards will host Posta Rangers at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos while Sony will play Tusker on Thursday at the same venue.