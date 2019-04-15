Women category dropped as players brace up for show

Organisers of the second edition of Nairobi Club Squash invitational tournament set for April 26-28 have dropped the women's category due to poor standards.

However, six women have been entered in the tournament to play in the men's main draw. Squash vice captain of Nairobi Club, Otto Kwach, said letting the women play in the main draw would help them learn one or two things from their male counterparts as they seek to raise their competition level.

“We think it is high time our female players improved their game. Playing amongst themselves has not helped much, and having them play some of the best squash players in the East Africa region is a step in raising the standards,” said Kwach. “Player will use this tournament to gauge their level of play and pick areas they need to improve ahead of the World Squash Federation’s Ambassador’s Tour of Kenya in May,” he added.

The tournament has attracted 62 players from Kenya and Uganda and 24 will play in the main draw. Ten juniors will feature in the under 18, 15 seniors in 36-45-year olds category, seven veterans (46-55-year olds) and five vintage (56 years and above) players. Those who are knocked out in the main draw will drop to play in the plate.

Muqtadir Nimji will be defending the title but he is bound to face fierce opposition from his sister Khaliqa Nimji, last year’s losing finalist Uganda’s top seed Ian Rukunya and James Dalidi. Kenya international Violet Luchendo and Nairobi Club’s Yvonne Wangui lead to female contingent.

The total prize money is Sh65,000 only meant for the main draw, whereas the finalists in the other four categories will take home medals and trophies. The main draw winner will pocket Sh32,500, first runners up takes home Sh19,500 as the losing semifinalists get a consolation Sh6,500 each.