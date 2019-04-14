Tiger Woods wins Masters to claim first major in 11 years

But after a beaming Woods slipped on his fifth Green Jacket, he will be aware that Sunday's win has brought him tantalisingly close to another Nicklaus record - that of six Augusta titles.

The victory also marked the first time Woods had reached the winner's circle at major without leading after 54 holes.

Woods's girlfriend Erica Herman, mother Kultida and two children Sam and Charlie watched while a massive gallery roared as he marched up to the 18th green to put the finishing touches on a milestone victory.

When his final putt disappeared into the cup, Woods delivered one of his trademark fist pumps then raised both arms in the air screaming in absolute delight as the crowd chanted, "Tiger, Tiger, Tiger".

He then quickly spotted his family and raced over to hug his children before making his way to the scorers room while being congratulated by his fellow golfers who lined the way.

"I was just trying to plod my way along the golf course all day," said Woods. "When I tapped the putt in, I don’t know what I did but I know I screamed.

FULL CIRCLE

"To have my kids there – it’s come full circle. My dad was here in 97 (when he won his first Masters) and now I’m the dad with two kids there."

Written off as too old and too beaten up from four back surgeries and multiple knee operations, Woods underwent a back fusion in 2017 and slowly returned to form.