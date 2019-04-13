Strathmore Scorpions eye to top spot as they play Lakers

Strathmore University have a chance to move top of the log when they face newcomers Lakers in the ongoing Kenya Hockey Union women’s Premier League match at the City Park Stadium today.

Prior to today’s match, the team, coached by Meshack Senge, were placed third and a win against the Nyanza-based outfit will dislodge champions Telkom and Chase Amira who have four points each and are not in action this weekend.

Strathmore coach Senge said they will approach the match with caution considering they are not familiar with their opponents who debuted the top tier this season. The tactician said they will be seeking to build on their 9-0 win win over JKUAT.

He said: “It is always difficult to play against promoted teams but we are prepared to face them. We are in the business of getting the three points as our aim is to challenge for the title having finished third last season.”

While the students will be going for their second win, their opponents will be seeking their first of the season having drawn 1-1 against slider and are placed sixth on the log with one point

Lakers will then wrap up their weekend tour with a match against Kenyatta University tomorrow.

In the women’s Super League, Nakuru host Multimedia University at their backyard while Mombasa Sports Club play host to the Technical University of Kenya.