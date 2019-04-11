Prisons and GSU fail to break into top five in Cairo show

• General Service Unit and Kenya Prisons’ men’s volleyball teams performed dismally as the curtains came down on the African Club Championship in Cairo, Egypt yesterday.
Local rivals General Service Unit and Kenya Prisons’ men’s volleyball teams performed dismally as the curtains came down on the African Club Championship in Cairo, Egypt yesterday.
Prisons made a slim improvement from last year, finished eighth to seventh yesterday while local champions GSU, who had set their sight on a podium finish, placed a distant ninth having finished fifth last year.
Prisons beat Asaria of Libya 3-0 (26-25, 25-17, 25-18) in the 7-8 position ranking match at Ahly Hall 2 as GSU saw of Gisagare of Rwanda 3-0 (25-21, 26-24, 25-19) to finish ninth on Tuesday.
Prison’s coach David Lung’aho said there was a noticeable improvement looking at how the team performed during the quarter-final match against hosts Smouha and remained positive they can only get better.
“Look at the set scores against Smouha; they were really impressing. However, we have picked important lessons that we intend to use back at home in the league and in the forthcoming events,"’ said Lung’aho. Smouha won 3-0 (25-15,25-22,25-21) against Prisons.
In the match against Asaria, the teams competed for the lead, swapping positions a couple of times before Prisons came out top to win 26-24 in the first set.
