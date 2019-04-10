Sempala raring to go after signing for Gor

Gor Mahia’s new signing Hashim Sempala is elated after crossing over from Tusker and is raring to go as the champions head for the homestraight in their title defence.

The midfielder traded the black and yellow of Ruaraka for the famous green jersey of the record championship winners just hours before the KPL mid-season transfer deadline on Monday night.

“Gor Mahia is a soccer giant and joining them is a big step in my career, I’ll give my best to help win titles. Said Sempala

The combative defensive midfielder will fight for a starting slot with Ernest Wendo, Boniface Omondi and Cecidy Okeyo. Sempala, who was promoted to captain Tusker this season, had not played for the club in the last one month, despite recovering from a minor injury.

Tusker insiders claim the 24-year-old was benched after falling out with head coach Robert Matano, after he questioned his team fielding following just a win in six matches.

Sempala joined the brewers from Uganda’s Bul FC in June 2016, signing a three-year deal and steered the team to a historic league and GOtv Cup double in his maiden season. He joins the long list of Ugandans who have previously played for K’Ogalo alongside Khalid Aucho, Geoffrey Kizito, Danny Sserunkuma and Godfrey Walusimbi .

“Sempala’s playing style suits our system and bringing him on board gives us more depth in midfield, which is a plus,” said Gor assistant coach Zedekiah ‘Zico’ Otieno .

Another big late rush signing saw Kenyan international Paul Were returns to AFC Leopards having left for SPL side Amazulu in 2014, after winning the GOtv Cup with Ingwe.

He signed from Greek side Trikala F.C on short term but has an option of extending his stay. He joins fellow international David ‘Cheche’ Ochieng and Shami Kibwana who is on loan from KCB. Ingwe also signed Mount Kenya United winger Boniface Mukhekhe. Earlier on, Leopards had managed to lure Rwandese defender Soter Kayumba from Sofapaka and an unattached Ugandan, Ivan Sekazza.

Meanwhile, former Tusker captain Eugene Asike returns to the Ruaraka outfit after almost a season without a club, while Ulinzi Stars signed Kariobangi Sharks winger Moses Mwangi.

Former Kenyan international Osborne Monday, who has been unattached for several returns to competitive football after signing for Kakamega Homeboyz. The club also landed former Mathare United and AFC Leopards’ winger Samuel Ndung’u from Mt Kenya United.

Shield Cup holders Kariobangi Sharks raided Kibera Black Stars for the services of the in-demand forward, Julius Masaba, weeks after signing another rookie Nicholas Omondi from the National Super League side.