Kitale, Ngong relegated from KRU Championship

Kitale RFC and Ngong Warriors have been relegated from the KRU Championship league.

Kitale failed to honour their last regular season match against Kisumu on Saturday at Kisumu Polytechnic while Ngong’s game against USIU was postponed. Kitale and Ngong will play in the KRU Nationwide next season.

At the same time, Mombasa sealed the last quarter final match berth after a hard-fought 27-25 win over South Coast Pirates.

Kisii RFC’s hopes of a quarter final place were ended after the former Kenya Cup side lost 13-0 against Ochieng Ahaya’s Masinde Murilo University of Science and Technology.

MMUST coach Ochieng Ahaya said his team is determined to make it to Kenya Cup and join another Western region side, Kabras Sugar, in the top tier league.

“The boys are raring to go. They have improved a lot considering that this is their first season in KRU Championship league,” Ahaya said.

Kisii coach Eric Bosire says their focus at the moment is the 7’s season. “The boys tried their best despite the financial problems we faced. We regroup and focus on the 7’s and try and come back next season,” said Bosire.

Kisii’s problems were compounded by the withdrawal of their sponsors Resolution Insurance. Kisii failed to honour their encounter against South Coast Pirates and also gave a walkover against Egerton Wasps at home after failing to provide a playable field.

Western Bulls remains in contention for a semifinal place after a narrow 10-6 win over University of Eldoret while Catholic Monks beat Egerton Wasps 32-10 to seal a semifinal place.

Monks will play their semifinal at home where they only lost to USIU last weekend. USIU will seal a semifinal place is they win their two games at hand against Ngong Warriors and South Coast Pirates.

In the KRU Nationwide regional finals, former KRU Championship outfit Moi University enhanced their chances of returning to the second tier league after beating rivals Eldoret RFC 27-8 to win the Rift Valley region title.

Northern Suburbs beat Stingers 17-15 in the Nairobi region finals while Maseno University narrowly beat Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University 6-3 in the Nyanza finals.

In Coast region, Malindi RFC defeated South Coast Buccaneers 26-18 while in Central, JKUAT beat Chuka 16-7.