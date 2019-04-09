It will not be business as usual, says Lugalia

Hockey boys’ champions St Anthony’s Kitale are aware it will not be business as usual as they take on St Georges during the Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association (KSSSA) national Term One games begin at Shanzu Teachers College in Mombasa.

Coach Kelvin Lugalia said new teams have made it to the nationals sweeping aside regulars, a clear indication that they should not be overlooked.

“Every match to us is a final. Therefore, as much as we are keen on defending the title for a third consecutive time, we know it will not be a walk in the park and something will surely give,” said Lugalia.

The Rift Valley outfit are drawn in Pool ‘B’ alongside Meru and Mpesa Foundation.

Other matches on the card today will see St Charles take on Kamusinga before Homabay line up against Nairobi School in Pool’ A’ .

In the girls' category, former champions St Cecilia Misiku will start their title hunt against Hillcrest in Pool 'B' before Bura take on Kerugoya.

It will be an all-new-comers affair when St Josephs Kibwezi cross swords with Taachasis from Rift Valley while St St Johns Kaloleni play Nyamira in Pool’A’.

In rugby 7’s, a new champion will be in the making since champions Laiser Hill didn’t field a team in the category, focusing on the 15's competition instead.

Regulars Kakamega, who are drawn in Pool ‘B’ take on Kabianga from Rift Valley, as Galana host Kangaru. In Pool ‘A’ Kwale take on Maseno as Alliance square it off with Maseno. The top two teams will proceed to the semi-finals to played on Friday.