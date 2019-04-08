Mouton in town for WRC Safari Rally Project preparedness evaluation

French World Rally Championships legend Michelle Mouton is in Nairobi for a one-week working visit.

She is scheduled to review the draft itinerary of this year’s Safari Rally in Nairobi and Nakuru counties.

The 2019 Safari Rally will be held on the first weekend of July as a round of the FIA African Rally Championship and a candidate event of the World Rally Championship.

Mouton who has previously completed in the Safari duringthe WRC days will be driven in the entire route to evaluate the safety of drivers and fans and will after his week-long visit offer recommendations where and when necessary for alterations.

Kenya is bidding to host a candidate rally with the noble objective to return to the WRC in 2020. The Safari was a round of the WRC from 1973 to 2002 but was struck off the calendar when Kenya failed to meet the neccesary guarantees set by the global governing body,FIA.

Michelle Mouton arrived in the World Rally Championship with a bang and eruptedin 1982at the height of the golden era of the Group cars, fire spitting monsters which were too fast to drive. Soon they started killing drivers and were banned from racing by FISA in 1986.

But she was in the mix in 1982and stamped her authority comprehensively after finishing second behind Walter Rohrl of Germany in the World Championship inthe monstrous Audi Quattro.