Nyeri leg to determine squad for Lusaka show

Scrabble Kenya will use the last leg of the national circuit set for this weekend in Nyeri to select final squad to the East and Central African championship later this month in Lusaka, Zambia.

Already three players have been picked ahead of the regional competition and players drawn across the country will be muscling for the remaining 32 slots up for grabs.

The top three players are Kenya One Allan Oyende, Kenya Two Patrick Nderitu Gitonga and Bernard Koyyoko.

The host team led by Samuel Kaburu and Charles Kariuki are optimistic of a good show and a huge turnout.

“The leg in a way will be used as a build-up ahead of the Zambia event and we hope that players will turn up in large numbers as we have lots of goodies line up for everyone,” said Kaburu.

The tournament will feature 3 divisions as is the norm, with more than five universities expected to field players among them Dedan Kimathi University of Technology (DeKUT), Kenyatta University (KU), The University of Nairobi (UON), The University of Eldoret (UOE), Chuka and Kirinyaga University.

The event will also be used to select other players for team Kenya to World English Scrabble Players Association Championships (WESPAC) set to be held in Goa in December.

SK chairman Bernard Amuke praised the already picked players but challenged them to defend the title they won last year.

“We hope the government will support the team ahead of the event and future assignments.” Amuke.