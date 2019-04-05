Kisii in must win situation for play off slot

Kisii RFC will be chasing a bonus point win when they take on Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology as the race for the championship playoff concludes on Saturday.

Kisii and Mombasa are battling for the remaining one spot in the playoffs. Both teams have 32 points ahead of the last match of the regular season.

Mombasa travel to Ukunda to battle South Coast Pirates, also seeking a bonus point win to qualify.

Kisii coach Eric Bosire said: “We beat MMUST in the first round at home and we are eager at complete a double over them since this is a must win game for us.”

Kisii will, however, miss the services of flanker Brian Murefu, who is out with an injury.

“The boys know what is at stake so I expect them to give 110 per cent in that match,” Bosire added.

MMUST coach Ochieng Ahaya said he will field a strong squad against Kisii despite qualifying for the play off.

“I’m going for a win against Kisii. Nothing less,” declared the veteran coach.

He said he is keen to guide the team to Kenya Cup on their debut season. “As things stand, I don’t see a team that can beat us. However, we are facing some logistical problems,” he said.

Leaders Catholic Monks will hope to end their season with a win away at Njoro in Nakuru against Egerton Wasps while second-placed Western Bulls will hope to consolidate their place when they face University of Eldoret.

USIU host relegated Ngong Warriors hoping to keep their semi-final hopes alive. USIU’s game at hand against South Coast Pirates will be played on April 13 at St Joseph’s Ukunda.

Kisumu, who have already secured a playoff position welcome relegation-threatened Kitale at Kisumu Polytechnic. Last weekend, Kisumu upset Bulls 9-8 in a tough encounter at the Bull Ring in Kakamega.

At the same time, the nationwide regional finals will be held this weekend. In the western region finals, Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University host Maseno University while at the Coast, Malindi RFC and Technical University will square it off at St Joseph’s Ukunda.

In Nairobi, Northern Suburbs will play Stingers at the Catholic University of East Africa in Langata as JKUAT Cougars and Chuka face off in Juja.

In Rift Valley, Moi University host Eldoret RFC. Moi University was relegated from the KRU Championship last season and is looking to make a comeback to the second tier league.