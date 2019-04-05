Kanga dares newbies

Former national girls’ hockey champions Misikhu coach Robert Kanga has dared their little known competitors to show them what they have got ahead of next week’s secondary schools Term 1 games at Shanzu Teachers Training College and Shimo La Tewa grounds.

Only two teams out of seven have been regulars at the event with the remaining five teams making their maiden appearance.

The new entrants include Bura, St John's Kaloleni, Nyamira, St Joseph Kibwezi and St Mary's Tachasis.

Misikhu won the 2017 national title but failed to make it to the event last year after falling to Tigoi at the regional’s and Kanga admitted the entrance of new teams has brought mixed feelings.

“Save for Hillcrest and Kerugoya, the remaining teams are all different and that in a way shows that the sport is slowly gaining ground. However, we are returning to the event with one objective, to reclaim the title,” said Kanga.

“The expectations are high because you just don’t know what to expect from the new outfits and I hope they will give us a run for our money. I have a very young squad and if our performance at the regional is anything to go by, where we defeated favourite Moi Kamusinga, then we are hopeful of challenging for the title.”

The Western Region outfit has been drawn in Pool ‘B’ alongside Hillcrest, Kerugoya and Bura.

“It’s a tricky pool but very exciting. We have prepared well and we can’t wait to start the games. We leave for the coastal town on Saturday (tomorrow) well aware of expectations from our region,” said Bura.

At the same time, boy’s hockey champions St Anthony Kitale are keen to defend their title.

Coach Kevin Lugalua remains cautious of the stiff competition that awaits them.

“We know it will not be a walk in the park but we have everything working for us at the moment,” said Lugalua.

The Trans Nzoia-based school beat host Tambach Boys High during the Rift valley Secondary Schools Sports Association games last month.

The East Africa champions lead Pool 'B' alongside hosts St. Georges from Coast, Meru School from Eastern and Central’s Mpesa Foundation.

Homa Bay Boys from Nyanza headline Pool 'A' with Western’s Friends School kamusinga and Nairobi’s Nairobi School.