School games to get underway next week in Mombasa

Friends will turn into foes when the national secondary school Games girls’ basketball competition takes centre stage at Shanzu Teachers Training College and Shimo La Tewa in Mombasa next week.

Buruburu Girls, who finished third last year at the national finals can’t wait to play champions Kaya Tiwi, with whom they are drawn in Pool ‘B’ alongside Loreto and Mua Girls.

Buruburu coach Julius Otieno said they are close friends with Kaya Tiwi coach Phillip Onyango but this will count for nothing as they target the title.

Otieno conceded the pool is tricky and it will boil down to who has done his homework well.

“We haven’t been able to play Kaya for the longest time but, finally, the opportunity has presented itself and we are taking it with both hands. We are aware they are the champions but we have prepared well and we just can’t wait to face them,”said Otieno.

“Only two teams will proceed to the quarter-final. Definitely, one big team will go down and it will be interesting to see who it will be but we are hoping it will not be us. I believe this is the best squad I have had in recent times and therefore our focus is nothing short of the title.”

His opposite number, Onyango, said they will be seeking to defend the title and more so by the fact that they will be at their home turf.

“What makes it even interesting is the fact that two friends will be pulling in the opposite direction. We will have the chance to play Buruburu and just like any other teams, we are keen to record good results and defend the title. We are preparing well with a few days left,” said Onyango.

At the same time Loreto High School, Limuru coach Francis Sori remained coy about their prospects, insisting they will take one game at a time.

“There is a lot at stake. It’s a pool of death and therefore our main focus is on the top two slots,” said Sori.

Meanwhile, Alliance Boys are keen to improve on their performance from last year, where they finished fifth.

Team coach, Robert Otecho, said: "We respect all but we fear no one. Last year we were placed fifth but this time round, we are determined to do better.”